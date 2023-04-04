American Electric Power (AEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $91.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the utility had gained 1.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

American Electric Power will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, American Electric Power is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.68 billion, up 1.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $19.78 billion, which would represent changes of +3.54% and +0.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. American Electric Power currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, American Electric Power is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.32, so we one might conclude that American Electric Power is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AEP's PEG ratio is currently 2.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

