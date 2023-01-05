American Electric Power (AEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $93.78, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the utility had lost 1.19% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 0.06% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Electric Power as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, American Electric Power is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.48 billion, up 9.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. American Electric Power is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, American Electric Power currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.93.

Meanwhile, AEP's PEG ratio is currently 2.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

