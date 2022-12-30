American Electric Power (AEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.95, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the utility had lost 0.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

American Electric Power will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 4.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.48 billion, up 9.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.12% and +13.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. American Electric Power is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, American Electric Power is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.65, which means American Electric Power is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

