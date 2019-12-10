American Electric Power 6.125% Equity Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/12/19, American Electric Power Co Inc's 6.125% Equity Units (Symbol: AEP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7656, payable on 12/16/19. As a percentage of AEP.PRB's recent share price of $53.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of AEP.PRB to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when AEP.PRB shares open for trading on 12/12/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.69%, which compares to an average yield of 4.96% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEP.PRB shares, versus AEP:

Below is a dividend history chart for AEP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7656 on American Electric Power Co Inc's 6.125% Equity Units:

In Tuesday trading, American Electric Power Co Inc's 6.125% Equity Units (Symbol: AEP.PRB) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AEP) are trading flat.

