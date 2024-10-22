American Electric increases quarterly dividend to 93c per share

The board of American Electric (AEP) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 93c per share on the company’s common stock, an increase of 5c per share. The dividend is payable December 10 to shareholders of record as of November 8 and is the company’s 458th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend.

