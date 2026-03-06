American Electric Drives Growth Through Investments and Renewables

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP continues to invest in infrastructure upgrades to enhance operational reliability and support increasing customer demand. The company is also gradually expanding its renewable energy generation portfolio.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company remains exposed to operational risks because of its significant reliance on a small number of Retail Electric Providers (REPs).

Factors Powering AEP’s Growth

AEP’s geographically diversified operations enable it to benefit from revenues generated across multiple states, unlike utilities that operate in a single state. The company owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission network, spanning about 38,000 circuit miles of transmission lines, including nearly 2,000 circuit miles of 765 kilovolt lines that form the backbone of the electric interconnection grid in the eastern United States.



American Electric has been steadily investing to expand its renewable generation portfolio. The company plans to allocate $8 billion to regulated renewable projects during 2026-2030. It is also executing a broader $72 billion investment plan for 2026-2030 across its electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations, including renewables. This capital plan is expected to support a 10% rate base CAGR through 2030, with nearly 90% of the investments anticipated to be recovered through reduced lag mechanisms.



The company is actively working to lower its carbon dioxide emission rate to support cleaner energy generation. Based on assumptions used in its latest analysis, the company expects to reduce its Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2030 compared with the 2005 baseline.

Factors That Could Weigh on AEP Stock

AEP Texas depends significantly on a limited number of REPs for its revenues, with its two largest REPs accounting for 38% of operating revenues in 2025. Any payment delays or defaults by these REPs, stemming from economic or financial challenges, could adversely affect AEP Texas’s cash flow and financial condition.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had a total generating capacity of nearly 25,400 megawatts (MW), including around 10,700 MW from coal-fired units. In April 2024, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency introduced four major new rules targeting fossil-fuel power generation facilities. The company’s management is currently assessing how these regulations may affect the future plans for its generating fleet. These rules could materially impact operating performance as AEP updates compliance cost estimates while continuing to ensure reliable and cost-effective electricity service.

AEP Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, AEP shares have risen 22.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 18.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

