American Electric Appoints Julie Sloat As Chair

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP), an electric utility, said on Monday said that it has appointed, Julie Sloat, as Chair of the Board with effect from October 2.

Sloat, currently AEP's Chief Executive Officer, will succeed Nicholas K. Akins, who will be retire and step down from his role as Executive Chair of the Board on October 1.

Sloat, who joined AEP in 1999, was named CEO of AEP on January 1.

