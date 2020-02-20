American Electric (AEP) Q4 Earnings In-Line, Misses on Sales

American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP is one of the largest integrated utilities in the United States.

The company owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system and over 224,000-miles of distribution lines.

American Electric Power has a stable earnings base of more than 5.4 million customers spread over 11 states.

Surprise History

Investors should note that American Electric Power has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate last four quarters, with a positive average surprise of 5.00%.

Zacks Rank: Currently, American Electric Power has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change.

We have mentioned below some of the vital information from this just-revealed announcement:

Earnings: American Electric Power reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 60 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Revenue: The company’s revenues of $3.6 billion for the fourth-quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.1 billion.

Key Stats: American Electric Power reaffirmed its 2020 operating earnings guidance in the range of $4.25-$4.45 per share.

Check back later for our full write up on this American Electric Power earnings report later!

