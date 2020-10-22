American Electric (AEP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 0.7%. The bottom line also improved 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.51 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.49.

Total Revenues

American Electric’s third-quarter revenues of $4.1 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.5 billion by 8.3%. The reported figure also declined 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $4.3 billion.

Quarterly Highlights

Total adjusted expenses in the quarter were $1,875 million compared with $1,941.7 million a year ago.

Adjusted operating income was $728.2 million, up 0.8% from $722.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Operating earnings in the quarter decreased to $422.5 million from $437.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Operating earnings were $152.6 million, up from $133.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated operating earnings of $139.6 million, up from $126.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Generation and Marketing: Operating earnings were $63.2 million, down from $78.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Corporate & Other: Operating losses were $49.7 million compared with operating loss of $53.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2020, American Electric had cash and cash equivalents of $409.7 million compared with $246.8 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debt was $28.16 billion as of Sep 30, 2020, compared with $25.13 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $2,922.2 million at the end of third-quarter 2020 compared with $3,349.9 million at the end of second-quarter 2019.

2020 Guidance

American Electric reaffirmed 2020 operating earnings guidance in the range of $4.25-$4.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings, pegged at $4.32, lies below the mid-point of the guidance.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some players from the Utilities sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

Edison International EIX is set to release third-quarter earnings on Oct 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank #3, presently.

CMS Energy CMS is set to release third-quarter earnings on Oct 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ONEOK OKE is expected to release third-quarter numbers on Oct 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

