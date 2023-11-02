American Electric (AEP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 by 2.3%. The bottom line also improved 9.3% from $1.62 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.83 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.33.

Total Revenues

American Electric’s third-quarter operating revenues of $5,303.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,531.2 million by 4.1%. The reported figure also decreased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $5,486.9 million.

Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Adjusted earnings for the quarter increased to $520 million from $499.8 million in the year-ago period.



Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Adjusted earnings totaled $206 million, up from $165.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated adjusted earnings of $203.9 million, up from $171.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Generation and Marketing: Adjusted earnings amounted to $94.9 million, up from $68.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



All Other: The segment reported a loss of $97.9 million compared with a loss of $74.8 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Highlights

In the reported quarter, electricity sales volume from Vertically Integrated Utilities dropped 2.1% year over year, while Transmission & Distribution Utilities sales volume improved 6.1%.

Total expenses in the third quarter were $2,231.1 million, up 1.1% from the year-ago period’s level.

Interest expenses amounted to $470.3 million, up 30.4% from $360.7 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

American Electric updated its 2023 operating earnings guidance. It now expects to generate earnings in the band of $5.24-$5.34 per share, narrower than the prior guided range of $5.19-$5.39. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s projected range.

The company still plans to invest $40 billion in the 2023-2027 period to further strengthen and expand its existing operations.

