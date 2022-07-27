American Electric (AEP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of $1.20, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 1.7%. The bottom line also improved 1.7% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.02 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.16.

Total Revenues

American Electric’s second-quarter revenues of $4,593.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,191.2 million by 9.6%.

The reported figure also improved 20.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,817.5 million.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Adjusted earnings for the quarter increased to $301.2 million from $227 million in the year-ago period.

Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Adjusted earnings were $164.8 million, up from $153.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated adjusted earnings of $141.8 million, down from $168.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Generation and Marketing: Adjusted earnings were $90.9 million, up from $45.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Corp & Other: The loss for the reported quarter was $81 million compared with a loss of $5.4 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Highlights

Total expenses for the second quarter were $2,112.9 million, up 11.6% from the year-ago period.

Interest expenses were $327.6 million, up 8.6% year over year.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2022, AEP had cash and cash equivalents of $575.3 million compared with $403.4 million on Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt was $32.98 billion as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $31.30 billion on Dec 31, 2021.

Cash flow from operations for the six months ended Jun 30, 2022 was $2,990.7 million compared with $1043.9 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

American Electric reiterated the 2022 operating earnings expectation in the range of $4.87-$5.07 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.03 per share, a tad higher than the midpoint of the guidance range.

Zacks Rank

American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Another Recent Release

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 8%. The bottom line was also up 14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the second quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $5,183 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,681 million by 8.8%. However, the top line improved 31.9% year over year.

Upcoming Releases

CMS Energy Corporation CMS is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.61 billion, suggesting an improvement of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating a decline of 20% from the prior-year reported figure.

DTE Energy DTE is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter earnings, pegged at $1 per share, implies a decline of 41.2% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

DTE Energy boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6%. DTE has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.97%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.