American Electric (AEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%. The bottom line also improved 8% from $1 in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.05 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 93 cents.

The year-over-year upside can be attributed to favorable weather conditions along with solid costs savings and efficiency programs.

Total Revenues

American Electric’s second-quarter revenues of $3.5 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8 billion by 7.9%. The reported figure also declined 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.6 billion.

Quarterly Highlights

Total adjusted expenses in the quarter were $1,778 million compared with $1,862 million a year ago.

Adjusted operating income was $738.7 million, up 26.1% from $585.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Operating earnings in the quarter increased to $270.4 million from $186.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Operating earnings were $144.9 million, up from $131.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated operating earnings of $93.9 million, down from $154.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Generation and Marketing: Operating earnings were $55.9 million, up from $27.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Corporate & Other: Operating losses were $31.6 million compared with operating loss of $6.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2020, American Electric had cash and cash equivalents of $348.8 million compared with $246.8 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debt was $26.64 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $25.13 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $1,746.2 million at the end of second-quarter 2020 compared with $1,800.8 million at the end of second-quarter 2019.

2020 Guidance

American Electric reaffirmed 2020 operating earnings guidance in the range of $4.25-$4.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings, pegged at $4.29, lies below the mid-point of the guidance.

Zacks Rank

