American Electric (AEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 2.5%. The bottom line also improved 6% from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.41 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.16. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the reported quarter was primarily due to the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

Total Revenues

American Electric’s first-quarter revenues of $4,592.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,496 million by 2.1%.



The reported figure also improved 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,281.1 million.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Adjusted earnings for the quarter increased to $298.2 million from $270.4 million in the year-ago period.



Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Adjusted earnings were $152.8 million, up from $114.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated adjusted earnings of $173.1 million, up from $172 million in first-quarter 2021.



Generation and Marketing: Adjusted earnings were $14.7 million, down from $32.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Corp & Other: Loss for the reported quarter was $22.4 million compared with a loss of $18.4 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Highlights

Total expenses for the first quarter were $2,100.4 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago period.



For the reported quarter, sales volumes to residential, industrial and commercial customers improved 0.8%, 5.6% and 4.2% year over year, respectively.



Interest expenses were $313.4 million, up 8% year over year.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2022, American Electric had cash and cash equivalents of $675.6 million compared with $403.4 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt was $30.9 billion as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $31.3 billion on Dec 31, 2021.



Cash flow from operations for the first quarter was $1,622.2 million against $117.2 million cash used in operations in the year-ago period.

Guidance

American Electric reiterated 2022 operating earnings expectation in the range of $4.87-$5.07 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.99 per share, a tad higher than the mid-point of the guidance range.



American Electric plans to invest $38 billion in the 2022-2026 time frame, out of which 65% will be utilized for strengthening transmission and distribution lines. Also, 21% of the expenditure will be directed to strengthen renewable operations.

Zacks Rank

American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 7.3%.



NextEra Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 8.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share of $2.81 indicates year-over-year growth of 10.2%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE came up with first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 60 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 3.2%.



FirstEnergy’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6.36%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 60 cents suggests year-over-year growth of 1.7%.



Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 4.3%.



Entergy’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6.36%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share of $6.34 implies year-over-year growth of 5.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.