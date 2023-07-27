American Electric (AEP) Lags Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms 2023 View

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 0.9%. The bottom line also declined by 5.8% from $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.01 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.02.

Total Revenues

American Electric’s second-quarter operating revenues of $4,372.5 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,686.7 million by 6.7%. The reported figure also decreased 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,639.7 million.

Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Adjusted earnings for the quarter decreased to $260.4 million from $301.2 million in the year-ago period.

Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Adjusted earnings were $156.5 million, down from $164.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated adjusted earnings of $196.5 million, up from $141.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Generation and Marketing: Adjusted earnings were $66.1 million, down from $90.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

All Other: The loss for the reported quarter was $97.3 million compared with a loss of $81 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Highlights

In the reported quarter, electricity sales volumes from Vertically Integrated Utilities dropped 5.2%, while Transmission & Distribution Utilities sales volumes declined 1.7% year over year.

Total expenses in the second quarter were $3,497.8 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago period.

Interest expenses were $460 million, up 40.4% from $327.6 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

American Electric reiterated its 2023 operating earnings expectation in the range of $5.19-$5.39 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, lower than the midpoint of the guidance range.

American Electric plans to invest $40 billion in the 2023-2027 period to further strengthen and expand its existing operations.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE released second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 6%. The bottom line was also up 8.6% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performances of Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources.

For the second quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $7,349 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,681 million by 10%. The top line improved 41.8% year over year.

PG&E Corporation’s PCG adjusted EPS of 23 cents in the second quarter of 2023 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 14.8%. The bottom line decreased 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

In the second quarter, PCG reported total revenues of $5,290 million compared with $5,118 million in the year-ago period. Operating revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,608.6 million by 5.7%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 3.4%. The bottom line also declined 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $1,875 million, down 3.5% from the year-ago figure. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,922.8 million by 2.5%.

