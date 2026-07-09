American Eagle's Valuation Looks Cheap: Buy Now or Stay Cautious?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO, a prominent player in the retail apparel and shoes sector, is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.94X, which is lower than the industry’s average P/E of 14.42X. The stock also trades below its one-year median P/E ratio of 12.23X, which suggests that AEO is currently trading at an attractive valuation compared to its historic valuation.

American Eagle’s Valuation Picture



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AEO’s attractive valuation is particularly noticeable compared with peers such as Tapestry, Inc. TPR, Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL and Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, which have P/E ratios of 18.37X, 26.99X and 10.73X, respectively.

However, American Eagle has seen its shares plunged 37% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks industry’s decline of 9.8%. The stock has also underperformed the broader sector’s 6% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s 7.5% growth in the same period.

AEO Stock’s 6-Month Performance



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Closing at $16.32 in the last trading session, American Eagle stock stands 42.7% below its 52-week high of $28.46 reached on Jan 06, 2026. AEO is trading below its 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and 200-day simple moving average of $19.53, indicating a weak technical setup.

AEO Trades Below 200 & 50-Day SMA



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AEO Stock Pressured by Higher Costs and Macro Uncertainty

American Eagle continues to face several near-term headwinds from a challenging operating environment, higher operating costs and tariff-related pressures. The company is also facing additional pressure from import tariffs. Management expects an incremental tariff headwind of approximately $20 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with the prior year. The planned tariff rate on imports is expected to remain at 10% in the fiscal second quarter before increasing to 15% for the remainder of the year, creating further pressure on profitability.

The company’s SG&A expenses increased 11% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily due to planned advertising investments, while interest expense rose following the sale of a portion of the company’s tariff claims. Looking ahead, management expects SG&A expense growth to accelerate to the mid-teens in the second quarter as advertising investments continue, keeping operating expenses elevated in the near term.

Product-related challenges also affected first-quarter performance. Management noted that women’s bottoms, particularly denim, underperformed expectations and were the primary driver of weaker American Eagle sales. The company attributed this to the need to refine its product assortment toward more relevant styles and fits, while colder-than-normal spring weather reduced demand across several seasonal categories. Despite these challenges, management remains focused on improving execution and enhancing product productivity in areas within its control.

How Have Estimates Shaped Up for AEO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO’s current quarter earnings per share have been revised down by a penny to 21 cents in the past 30 days. The earnings estimate for fiscal 2026 have been moved down by a penny to $1.76 per share in the past seven days.



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American Eagle Strengthens Long-Term Growth Strategy

Despite near-term challenges, American Eagle’s long-term growth drivers remain intact, supporting customer engagement and brand visibility. The company is investing in its brands and operational capabilities, including its West Coast distribution center in Phoenix to optimize the supply chain and improve product availability.

AEO is also emphasizing higher-margin sales through a more disciplined promotional strategy while expanding its digital capabilities with TikTok Shop, the AE Creator Community and increased digital marketing investments. The company’s customer engagement remains strong, with its customer file exceeding 19 million. Additionally, management views OFFLINE as a significant long-term growth opportunity alongside the continued strength of the Aerie brand.

How to Play AEO Stock?

American Eagle’s discounted valuation may appeal to value-oriented investors, particularly given its pricing relative to both historical levels and industry peers. However, the recent weakness in the stock, coupled with subdued earnings expectations and a weak technical setup, suggests that near-term challenges remain. While the valuation appears compelling, investors may prefer to wait for clearer signs of operational improvement and earnings stability before turning more constructive on the stock.

At present, AEO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.