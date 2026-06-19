American Eagle’s Q1 Beat Leaves Investors With a Bigger Question

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has posted consecutive earnings beats. Yet even after delivering another better-than-expected quarter on May 28, shares sold off as concerns about weakness in the core American Eagle brand and pressure on second-quarter gross margin overshadowed stellar performance at Aerie.

Since then, the stock has recovered its losses. Where shares head next is likely to depend on Aerie's ability to maintain its momentum after posting 25% comparable sales growth, whether the American Eagle brand can regain its footing, and how much pressure tariffs and other costs ultimately place on margins.

Aerie's Strength Helps Offset American Eagle's Weakness

American Eagle reported first-quarter earnings of 14 cents per share, a sharp improvement from the 29-cent-per-share loss reported a year earlier. Earnings exceeded Wall Street estimates by 3 cents. Revenue rose nearly 10% from the prior-year period to $1.2 billion, topping expectations by more than $10 million. The results marked the company's fourth consecutive quarter of earnings and revenue beats.

Total comparable sales increased 8%. Gross margin expanded 860 basis points to 38.2%, while merchandise margin improved 710 basis points. The results benefited from an inventory write-down recorded in the prior-year quarter, which weighed on margins.

Aerie and its activewear-focused OFFLINE brand were the company's standout performers. Revenue for the brands increased 34% year over year to $481 million.

On theearnings call CEO Jay Schottenstein said he was "extremely pleased" with the continued momentum at Aerie and OFFLINE, citing strong demand across categories and channels, compelling product offerings, high customer engagement, and growing brand awareness.

The flagship American Eagle brand faced challenges during the quarter. Revenue and comparable sales each declined about 2% from a year earlier to roughly $697 million. Results across categories were mixed, with the men's business delivering its third consecutive quarter of positive performance while certain areas of the women's business, including bottoms and seasonal categories, remained under pressure.

The company said it has already begun refining its product assortment ahead of the important back-to-school season.

Second-Quarter Gross Margin Faces Pressure

American Eagle also provided guidance calling for second-quarter operating income of between $45 million and $50 million, and comparable sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits. Gross margin is projected to decline from the previous year as the company faces a 150- to 200-basis-point tariff headwind, as well as markdown pressure at the American Eagle brand.

Momentum at Aerie and OFFLINE is expected to continue in Q2, with comparable sales growth in the high teens to low twenties. On the flip side, the American Eagle brand is expected to remain under pressure, with comparable sales ranging from flat to down low single digits. Schottenstein did note, however, “While May started slowly for the AE brand, we're encouraged by the improvement in the business that we have seen over the last few weeks.”

For the full year, the retailer expects operating income of $390 million to $410 million, supported by mid-single-digit comparable sales growth. Gross margin is expected to increase year over year.

Multiple Analysts Lower Price Targets Following Q1 Report

Despite notching another earnings and revenue beat, investors appeared focused on the challenges facing the American Eagle brand and the expected decline in second-quarter gross margin.

At least six analysts lowered their price targets following the report. The stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating and a 12-month price target of $20.36. Price targets range from a low of $16 to a high of $31.

The average price target has declined steadily since early January, when it stood above $28. Even so, it remains well above the sub-$10 consensus target seen a year ago.

AEO's 2026 Pull Back Follows Major Rally

The Q1 report and the wave of analyst price-target cuts that followed sent the stock down roughly 12%, extending an already difficult stretch for shareholders. Year to date, shares are down by over 30%.

However, the recent weakness follows a powerful rally in the second half of 2025. Helped by a string of positive earnings reports, shares climbed from a 52-week low of less than $10 in July to a 52-week high above $28 in early January. Despite the pullback over the last several months, the stock remains up around 77% over the past year.

The pullback has also made the stock's valuation more attractive. American Eagle Outfitters' price-to-earnings ratio sits around 11x, well below the retail industry average of 16.3x. However, the stock is not the cheapest among some of its peers. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) trades at roughly 8.3x earnings, while The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) trades at about 8.5x.

While shares of American Eagle have recovered from their post-earnings decline, investors are still weighing the strength of Aerie against ongoing challenges at the American Eagle brand. In the upcoming quarters, attention is likely to remain focused on whether Aerie's momentum can continue, whether the American Eagle brand can regain its footing, and how much pressure tariffs, markdowns, and other costs ultimately place on margins.

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