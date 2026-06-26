American Eagle's Growth Is Driven by Aerie's Strong Performance

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO delivered a strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, with Aerie remaining the primary growth driver, delivering exceptional results across both sales channels and profitability. The company’s revenues increased 10% year over year to $1.2 billion, and operating income reached $28 million, exceeding management’s guidance. Total Aerie sales increased 34%, while comparable sales rose 25%, reflecting broad-based growth across channels and reinforcing the brand’s continued momentum within the company’s portfolio.



Aerie surpassed the $2 billion milestone in trailing 12-month revenue, reflecting years of disciplined execution, sustained brand building and deep customer engagement. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, both the Aerie and OFFLINE brands generated strong customer response, supported by compelling products, impactful marketing and well-aligned sales channels.

Aerie delivered broad-based strength across key categories, led by a 45% comparable sales increase in apparel. Management also credited its head-to-toe merchandising strategy across intimates, sleepwear and apparel for simplifying customers’ outfit choices while increasing basket size and average order value, reinforcing the brand’s repeatable growth model.

The company continued to strengthen its commercial and brand strategy by replacing brand-wide promotions with a more disciplined, higher-margin approach centered on targeted promotions, always-on pricing and marketing investments to attract and retain high-value customers.

At the same time, American Eagle enhanced Aerie’s brand visibility through its 100% Aerie Real campaign featuring Pamela Anderson, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to inclusivity, authenticity and transparency while deepening customer engagement. Looking ahead, Aerie is projected to maintain momentum with comparable sales growth in the high-teens to low 20% range in the fiscal second quarter of 2026.

Aerie’s sustained performance underscores its evolution into a powerful long-term value creator for American Eagle. With a scalable business model and strong brand resonance, the company appears well-positioned to deliver consistent earnings growth and strengthen its competitive position over time.

The Zacks Rundown for AEO

AEO’s shares have surged 87.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.7%. AEO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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From a valuation standpoint, AEO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91X, lower than the industry’s average 15.14X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year growth of 18% and 7.5%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.6% and 10.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.



Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. At present, FOSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings indicates growth of 87.6% from the year-ago figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.

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American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.