American Eagle Trends to Watch as Tariffs and Aerie Drive FY26 Shifts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is showing several specialty apparel trends at once. The company is leaning into brand-led growth at Aerie while working through tariff pressure, higher advertising costs and uneven demand at the American Eagle brand.

The result is a transition story. AEO’s fiscal 2026 outlook depends on stronger execution, sharper inventory flow and whether Aerie can keep offsetting friction elsewhere in the portfolio.

Aerie Shows Where AEO Demand Is Moving

Aerie is the clearest sign of where AEO demand is shifting. The brand’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues rose 34% year over year to $480.8 million, while comparable sales increased 25%. Aerie also surpassed $2 billion in trailing 12-month revenues.

The growth is not tied to one product line. OFFLINE Activewear continues to gain traction through matching sets, new silhouettes, fresh fabrications and curated drops. Sleepwear is scaling as a long-term top-line engine, while intimates delivered high-single-digit comps and the undies business reached a record performance.

This matters because AEO is expanding wallet share through a broader lifestyle assortment, not only through legacy denim demand. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN both compete in apparel and lifestyle retail, where product newness and brand identity shape demand.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

American Eagle Is Reworking Its Supply Chain

AEO is changing how product moves through the business. The company is investing in digital capabilities, store remodels and distribution to improve agility and profitability.

The Phoenix West Coast distribution center went live in early May 2026. Management expects the facility to support better inventory placement and customer service, giving shoppers more ways to receive product.

Cost control is part of the same trend. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is winding down third-party fulfillment operations and managing delivery and distribution costs. Buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses leveraged 150 basis points in the first quarter due to higher sales and cost optimization. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Tariffs Are Resetting AEO Margin Math

Tariffs remain one of the biggest variables in the fiscal 2026 margin story. AEO’s guidance assumes a tariff rate of 10% on second-quarter receipts and 15% for the back half of fiscal 2026.

That pressure is already visible in inventory. Total ending inventory increased 27% at cost in the first quarter, while units rose only 5%. Management attributed the gap mainly to tariffs and the comparison with last year’s inventory write-down.

The second quarter is expected to carry a 150- to 200-basis-point tariff impact on gross margin. AEO is using sourcing, product, marketing and operational levers to offset the pressure, but tariffs still affect promotional choices and key selling periods. Marketing Spend Is Rising Across AEO.

Advertising is becoming a more important operating lever. SG&A expenses increased 11% in the first quarter, led by planned investments in advertising.

The spending pattern differs by brand. Aerie’s marketing is tied closely to its sales growth and customer engagement. The 100% Aerie REAL campaign supported brand visibility and reinforced its positioning around inclusivity and authenticity.

At American Eagle, marketing is aimed more at customer file growth, consideration and conversion. The AE customer file increased 3% year over year to more than 19 million customers, but store conversion still needs improvement.

What AEO’s Signals Say About the Trend

The bottom line is that AEO is participating in real retail growth themes, but the transition is not complete. Aerie and OFFLINE are expanding demand, while supply-chain work and digital investment are intended to support faster, more efficient execution.

At the same time, American Eagle brand revenues and comparable sales declined 2% in the first quarter, with weakness concentrated in women’s bottoms. Planned markdowns, tariff costs and higher advertising expenses leave the stock with visible execution risk.

That mixed setup fits a neutral posture. The Zacks Rank and Style Scores are useful secondary signals for investors tracking the next phase. A stronger Zacks Rank, supported by favorable Value, Growth, Momentum or VGM Scores, would generally add confirmation, while weaker readings would argue for patience.

For now, AEO looks like a trend story still proving itself. Aerie’s momentum is meaningful, but investors may want evidence that tariff pressure, marketing spend and AE brand fixes can translate into more consistent profit leverage.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.