News & Insights

US Markets
AEO

American Eagle sees second-quarter revenue above previous forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

August 03, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 3, shares in paragraph 2

Aug 3 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters AEO.N said on Thursday it expects revenue and operating income for the second quarter to be above prior forecast, sending its shares up 6% in premarket trade.

The teen apparel maker now expects revenue for the quarter to be flat to a year earlier, compared with its prior forecast of down low-single digits. It sees operating income exceeding previous guidance of $25 million to $35 million.

"Demand picked up in late June, with strength continuing as we introduced our initial Fall collections in July," CEO Jay Schottenstein said.

The company had in May cut its full-year revenue forecast as demand eased for non-essentials, including apparel, due to still-high inflation.

Separately, American Eagle said Chief Operating Officer, Michael Rempell would be leaving in early fiscal 2024.

The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Sept. 6.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.