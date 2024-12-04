American Eagle sees Q4 revenue down 4% from last year

Consensus $1.66B. The company states: “Fourth quarter comparable sales are expected to be up approximately 1%, with total revenue down 4% including a roughly $85 million impact from the combination of the retail calendar shift and one less selling week, as previously discussed. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $125 to $130 million. This incorporates currency pressure from the recent strengthening in the U.S. dollar, in addition to a $20 million drag from the retail calendar shift. SG&A is expected to leverage reflecting the company’s continued focus on driving efficiencies across key focus areas.”

