News & Insights

Stocks
AEO

American Eagle sees Q4 revenue down 4% from last year

December 04, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $1.66B. The company states: “Fourth quarter comparable sales are expected to be up approximately 1%, with total revenue down 4% including a roughly $85 million impact from the combination of the retail calendar shift and one less selling week, as previously discussed. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $125 to $130 million. This incorporates currency pressure from the recent strengthening in the U.S. dollar, in addition to a $20 million drag from the retail calendar shift. SG&A is expected to leverage reflecting the company’s continued focus on driving efficiencies across key focus areas.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AEO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.