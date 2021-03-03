Commodities
AEO

American Eagle revenue beats Wall Street expectations

Contributors
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

American Eagle Outfitters Inc beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by demand for lingerie and loungewear from its high-growth brand, Aerie.

March 3 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by demand for lingerie and loungewear from its high-growth brand, Aerie.

Total net revenue fell about 2% to $1.29 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular