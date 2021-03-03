American Eagle revenue beats Wall Street expectations

March 3 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by demand for lingerie and loungewear from its high-growth brand, Aerie.

Total net revenue fell about 2% to $1.29 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

