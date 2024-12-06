American Eagle price target lowered to $22 from $26 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on American Eagle (AEO) to $22 from $26 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat due to better than expected spending combined with help from non-fundamental items, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says this was partially offset by a gross margin miss..
