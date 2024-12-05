American Eagle price target lowered to $20 from $22 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on American Eagle (AEO) to $20 from $22 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company posting a “surprising” miss on revenue and gross margins, though its management has also highlighted positive customer response during key-selling periods. American Eagle’s digital sales have been less consistent, and the management noted “potential choppiness” during non-peak selling periods, which leaves the burden of proof on management execution, BMO added.
