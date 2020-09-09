Commodities
AEO

American Eagle posts smaller-than-expected loss as loungewear demand surges

Contributor
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic shopped online for comfortable athleisure and lounge apparel from its Aerie label.

Adds background, details from press release, share movement

Sept 9 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic shopped online for comfortable athleisure and lounge apparel from its Aerie label.

The company debuted a new Aerie activewear line in July featuring soft athletic apparel, helping online sales more than double in the second quarter at the brand.

Total revenue fell 15% to $883.5 million in the three months ended Aug. 1, but beat expectations of $847.8 million.

Net loss attributable to the company was $13.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $64.98 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share, smaller than analysts' average estimate of a loss of 16 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company recorded $14.6 million in impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges in the latest quarter.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular