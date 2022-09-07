American Eagle Outfitters warns of hit to sales from slowing consumer demand

Sept 7 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N warned that surging inflation could dampen consumer spending on discretionary items including apparel after its quarterly revenue rose marginally.

The company's net revenue came at $1.20 billion in the second quarter ended July 20, compared with $1.19 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $1.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

