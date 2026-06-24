American Eagle Outfitters vs. Pool: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

American Eagle Outfitters maintains a strong foothold in the youth apparel market through its namesake and Aerie brands.

Pool dominates the global wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies and outdoor living products.

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Investors face a choice between the high-energy fashion world and the steady demand for home maintenance. Deciding between American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) involves weighing apparel trends against outdoor leisure cycles.

American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty apparel giant focused on youth brands, while Pool serves as a vital wholesale link in the global swimming pool market. Both companies cater to discretionary spending, but their business models and growth drivers differ significantly. This comparison evaluates their financials and risks to see which stock is a better fit for 2026.

The case for American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories, and personal care products through its American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company manages over 1,100 stores across North America and Asia while reaching dozens of other countries through licensing and digital channels. Among retail stocks, its recent move to close the Quiet Platforms business signifies a strategic shift back to its core brand strengths.

In fiscal 2025 (which ends in January), the company generated revenue exceeding $5.5 billion, up about 4% over the previous year. It’s turning a profit, with net income of $185 million, though the net margin decreased to roughly 3.5% from 6.2% in the prior year. This trend suggests that while sales are expanding, higher costs or pricing pressures may be impacting the bottom line.

According to its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.8x. This metric compares a company's total debt to its shareholder equity to help investors understand its financial leverage. The company maintained a current ratio of roughly 1.5x, which measures its ability to cover short-term liabilities, and generated free cash flow of nearly $195 million during the year.

The case for Pool

Pool is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies and outdoor living products. With approximately 455 locations globally, the company serves a professional customer base, including pool builders, remodelers, and independent retail specialty stores. This business model relies on both the initial construction of new pools and the recurring maintenance needs of existing pool owners.

For 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $5.3 billion, a slight decrease of roughly 0.4% from the prior fiscal year. Net income was $406 million, resulting in a net margin of close to 7.7%. While revenue growth was flat, the company has maintained a higher net margin compared to many other distributors in the consumer space.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.2x. The current ratio is approximately 2.2x, indicating a strong capacity to pay off short-term debts with its current assets. Free cash flow was $309 million, providing the company with capital to continue its acquisition and dividend payment strategies.

Risk profile comparison

American Eagle Outfitters faces significant macroeconomic risks, as inflation and interest rate volatility can quickly dampen discretionary consumer spending. The company is also vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and trade policy changes, particularly following the February 2026 court rulings on tariffs. Furthermore, it must compete with e-commerce players and numerous apparel brands, which places constant pressure on pricing and digital innovation.

Pools are highly dependent on the housing market and the general state of the economy, as new pool construction is a major ticket expense for homeowners. While maintenance provides a recurring revenue stream, prolonged recessions can lead consumers to defer luxury upgrades or repairs. The company also faces competition from regional distributors and specialty retailers, which can affect its market share and pricing power in key geographic regions.

Valuation comparison

American Eagle Outfitters shares are less expensive based on earnings and sales than those of its industry peers. Yet Pool is also trading at a discounted forward earnings multiple relative to its competitors. Both stocks could be undervalued right now.

Metric American Eagle Outfitters Pool Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 10.1x 18.0x 28.6x P/S ratio 0.5x 1.4x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

It hasn’t been a strong macroeconomic environment for either business. Despite a weak sales backdrop, American Eagle has posted sales growth for three consecutive years, a testament to a well-managed apparel business. On the other side, Pool has experienced inconsistent top-line performance.

However, investors shouldn’t be persuaded by recent results. Pool has better long-term growth prospects once the housing market recovers. American Eagle faces intense competition from numerous apparel brands, but Pool has a more durable moat due to its scale and highly efficient distribution network.

As the leader in outdoor products, Pool is a solid business. New home construction provides the company with a steadily expanding addressable market. However, Pool is not only reliant on selling new pool units. It can also generate revenues through maintenance and remodeling projects.

When the housing market recovers, Pool stock could rebound sharply, as it is trading at 66% below its previous highs. The combination of industry leadership and expansion potential from housing market growth makes Pool a better long-term growth stock to hold.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pool. The Motley Fool recommends American Eagle Outfitters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.