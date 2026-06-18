American Eagle Outfitters vs. Chewy: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

American Eagle Outfitters maintains a strong foothold in the young adult market with its core brand and high-growth Aerie label.

Chewy is expanding beyond its core retail business into high-margin pet health services and veterinary clinics.

Which consumer-focused stock is the more resilient choice for your portfolio in 2026?

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Choosing between a traditional apparel retailer and a digital-first pet supplier requires a look at how each company handles shifting consumer habits. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) represent two different paths in the retail landscape.

American Eagle Outfitters focuses on brand loyalty through physical stores and fashion trends, while Chewy leverages a recurring subscription model to dominate the pet care space. Investors often compare them to see which business model offers better stability during periods of economic uncertainty.

The case for American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a global specialty retailer focused on the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company is a prominent name among apparel stocks, focusing heavily on teen and young adult demographics through its 1,168 company-owned stores. Its strategy recently shifted to focus on core brand profitability after closing its Quiet Platforms third-party fulfillment business in fiscal 2025.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $5.5 billion, up approximately 3.2% from the previous year. Net income for the period reached $192.0 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 3.5%. This was a decrease from the 6.2% net margin recorded in the prior fiscal year, reflecting a more challenging environment for discretionary spending.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, indicating how much a business relies on borrowing to fund its operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with assets like cash and inventory, is roughly 1.5x, and the company generated free cash flow of approximately $195.4 million.

The case for Chewy

Chewy has built a massive digital presence by offering pet parents a convenient way to shop for food, medications, and supplies. The company relies heavily on its Autoship program, which provides recurring revenue by automatically sending products to customers on a set schedule. In April 2026, the company expanded its physical footprint by acquiring Modern Animal, a move intended to grow its network of veterinary clinics to 47 locations.

During FY 2025, Chewy saw its revenue grow by roughly 6.2% to reach nearly $12.6 billion. Despite this top-line growth, the company reported net income of approximately $222.8 million, corresponding to a net margin of 1.8%. This net margin was lower than the 3.3% achieved in the prior year, as the company invested in expanding its veterinary services and health infrastructure.

Based on the February 2026 balance sheet, Chewy carries a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 1.1x. Its current ratio of 0.9x suggests that short-term liabilities slightly exceed short-term assets, a common pattern for retailers with high inventory turnover. The company generated free cash flow of nearly $562.4 million, though stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 43.1% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

American Eagle Outfitters faces significant risks from a new 10% global tariff that took effect in late February 2026. This policy creates uncertainty regarding merchandise costs and could strain supply chain stability if trade tensions escalate. Furthermore, the company remains sensitive to inflation, which often causes customers to pull back on clothing purchases in favor of essential goods.

Chewy must contend with intense competition from massive retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), which offer similar pet products and fast shipping. The company also faces corporate governance risks, as BC Partners retains significant voting power that could create conflicts of interest with minority shareholders. Additionally, its expansion into the veterinary sector requires strict adherence to evolving healthcare regulations, which could lead to fines if compliance is not maintained.

Valuation comparison

American Eagle Outfitters trades at a much lower forward P/E than Chewy, though both companies share a low P/S ratio.

Metric American Eagle Outfitters Chewy Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 10.3x 23.0x 29.6x P/S ratio 0.6x 0.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

It’s interesting to compare two retail businesses that have completely different products and markets. One of these two depends on fashion trends and consumer discretionary spending. The other benefits from pet owners' recurring purchases. Which business is more resilient and likely to provide the best long-term investment?

American Eagle Outfitters is a well-established brand with a loyal following. It has delivered revenue growth and pays a regular dividend to its shareholders. It also trades at a low valuation relative to its earnings. But the apparel market is intensely competitive, and when consumer spending wanes, so do companies’ margins.

Chewy sells pet food, supplies, and healthcare products – including prescription medications -- and has been expanding into veterinary care. Its autoship program is a lever for customer loyalty and recurring purchases. While many of Chewy’s products fall under the discretionary purchases category, pet owners will always spend on pet food and medications even in a weak economy. Chewy’s valuation is higher than AE’s, but the business is generally more predictable.

Both stocks are attractive to investors. They both are profitable, with loyal customers and strong market share. But I would choose Chewy because I believe its business model is resilient and diversified, and it appears better positioned to deliver long-term growth.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Chewy, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends American Eagle Outfitters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.