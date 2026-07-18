American Eagle Outfitters vs. Abercrombie & Fitch: How Smart Investors Read Retail Revenue Trends

Key Points

American Eagle Outfitters consistently generates slightly higher revenue than Abercrombie & Fitch across most reporting periods.

Both companies exhibit a highly cyclical revenue pattern over the last eight quarters, characterized by sharp quarter-over-quarter spikes followed by immediate declines.

Investors should watch whether the slight revenue gap between the two companies continues to hold steady or begins to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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American Eagle Outfitters: Navigating Brand Shifts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) operates as a fashion and lifestyle retail enterprise offering clothing, accessories, and personal care items primarily under its American Eagle and Aerie labels.

While it recently initiated a phased shutdown of its third-party logistics business, it reported an approximately 2% net income margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) operates as an omnichannel retailer selling apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids across several brands, including Hollister.

It opened a new flagship store in New York in June 2026, and it recorded an approximately 6% net income margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and tracking this top-line figure helps investors evaluate the overall size and sales trajectory of a business.

Quarterly Revenue for American Eagle Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch

Quarter (Period End) American Eagle Outfitters Revenue Abercrombie & Fitch Revenue Q3 2024 (Aug. 2024) $1.3 billion $1.1 billion Q4 2024 (Nov. 2024) $1.3 billion $1.2 billion Q1 2025 (Feb. 2025) $1.6 billion $1.6 billion Q2 2025 (May 2025) $1.1 billion $1.1 billion Q3 2025 (Aug. 2025) $1.3 billion $1.2 billion Q4 2025 (Nov. 2025) $1.4 billion $1.3 billion Q1 2026 (Jan. 2026) $1.8 billion $1.7 billion Q2 2026 (May 2026) $1.2 billion $1.1 billion

Foolish Take

Investing in consumer goods companies like American Eagle and Abercrombie means making a bet on those companies’ products as well as its management team. Revenue trends can indicate things like a company’s pricing power, product demand, and brand loyalty. It’s up to management to effectively manage other components of the business, like logistics, marketing, and operating costs.

The revenue chart above tells a few stories: one about American Eagle and Abercrombie, and another about the clothing niche within the broader consumer discretionary category. For both companies, the first quarter of the year is the big moneymaker — that quarter includes the holiday shopping period, so it’s an essential time for businesses to record strong revenue numbers. Similarly, Q2 is historically the weakest quarter, as shoppers adjust their spending and retailers pull back on their marketing campaigns. Despite the apparent pullback, this is typically what investors want to see. A weak first quarter in the retail world could indicate waning consumer interest or a loss of pricing power due to too many promotions.

Both companies appear to be delivering steady, reliable revenue performance, but neither is in high-growth mode. That’s something to watch for. It’s also important to pay attention to other parts of the balance sheet. For example, while Abercrombie’s revenue numbers consistently lag American Eagle’s, its 6% net income margin means Abercrombie is generating more profit from every dollar of revenue, suggesting it’s a slightly more efficient business. If Abercrombie can narrow the revenue gap with American Eagle while maintaining a larger net profit margin, it may be the stronger bet here.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.