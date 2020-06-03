Markets
AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Slips To Loss In Q1; Stock Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported that its first-quarter net loss was $257.16 million or $1.54 per share compared to net income of $40.75 million or $0.23 per share in the prior year.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, AEO is trading at $9.80, down $0.49 or 4.76 percent.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.84 compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.24 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the first quarter of 2020, the company incurred impairment and restructuring charges of approximately $156 million pre-tax, or $0.70 per share after-tax, primarily reflecting impairments of 272 stores due to COVID-19-related store closures.

Total net revenue for the quarter decreased 38% to $552 million from $886 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $634.26 million for the quarter.

By brand, American Eagle revenue decreased 45%, following a 5% increase last year. Aerie's revenue decreased 2%, following a 28% increase last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular