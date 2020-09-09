American Eagle Outfitters Reports Better Than Expected Q2 Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) reported a second quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.03 compared to profit of $0.39, last year. The company noted that its adjusted results for the quarter excluded $0.05 of COVID-19 related expenses and restructuring costs. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the 13 weeks ended August 1, 2020, total net revenue decreased 15% to $884 million, compared to $1.04 billion for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019. The company said the decline largely reflected store closures during the second quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $847.79 million, for the quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters currently does not anticipate declaring a dividend for the rest of the year. The company's first quarter cash dividend was deferred until 2021, and will be payable on April 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2021.

