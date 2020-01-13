American Eagle Outfitters Reaffirms Q4 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO), a global specialty retailer, reported that its fourth-quarter comparable sales to date are approximately flat. The company reaffirmed its earnings per share guidance in the range of $0.34 to $0.36 per share. The guidance excludes potential asset impairment and restructuring charges.

"Despite some expected challenges, we delivered another holiday season of record revenue, driven by strength in the Aerie brand and American Eagle's signature jeans collections," said Jay Schottenstein, CEO.

American Eagle Outfitters will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results on March 4, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.