Markets
AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Rallies As Earnings Beat The Street

November 22, 2022 — 10:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty retailer American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) are rising more than 14% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected profit in the third quarter.

The company reported profit of $81.27 million or $0.42 per share, lower than 152.22 million or $0.74 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts, on average were expecting profit of $0.22 per share.

Total revenue of $1.2 billion was down 3% year-on-year. The consensus estimate was for $1.21 billion.

For the fourth quarter, American Eagle expects gross margin to be in the range of 32% to 33%, at the higher end of previous guidance.

The company said it remains on track to deliver $100 million in reductions to the original plan and expects SG&A dollars in the fourth quarter to be approximately flat to last year.

"Our inventory is in good shape, up 8% to last year, with progress continuing into the fourth quarter. We are staying disciplined and focused on improving profitability and cash flow, while maintaining a healthy balance sheet," commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO's Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

AEO, currently at $14.90, has traded in the range of $9.46-$29.19 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.