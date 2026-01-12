Markets
American Eagle Outfitters Raises Q4 Operating Income Guidance

January 12, 2026 — 08:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) announced that fourth quarter-to-date comparable sales, through January 3, 2026, are up in the high single digits. The company increased its fourth quarter operating income guidance to a range of $167 to $170 million, up from the previous guidance of $155 to $160 million. The increase anticipates consolidated comparable sales up in the range of 8% to 9%.

"Momentum continued in the fourth quarter with record December sales fueled by the power of our brands, with particularly strong growth at Aerie and Offline and sequential growth at American Eagle. Our customers embraced new product collections and responded to our latest marketing initiatives, with strength continuing in the post-holiday period," said Jay Schottenstein, CEO, AEO Inc.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, American Eagle Outfitters shares are down 8.99 percent to $24.40.

