American Eagle Outfitters Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on November 23, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.ae.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-0789 (US) or (201) 689-8562 (International).

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Conference ID number 13723759.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.