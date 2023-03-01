American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $54.59 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $50.43 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.33 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.50 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $54.59 Mln. vs. $50.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.