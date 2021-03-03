American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.54 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $4.76 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $1.29 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

