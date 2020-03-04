American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.76 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $76.17 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.38 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.31 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.22

