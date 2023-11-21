American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $96.7 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $81.27 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.30 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $96.7 Mln. vs. $81.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

