American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $81.27 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $152.22 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.24 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $81.27 Mln. vs. $152.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

