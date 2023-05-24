American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.5 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $31.7 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.9 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.5 Mln. vs. $31.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.