American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$30.00

It's been a pretty great week for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$28.54 in the week since its latest annual results. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$3.8b, while statutory losses ballooned to US$1.26 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AEO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from American Eagle Outfitters' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$4.59b in 2022, which would reflect a major 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with American Eagle Outfitters forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.79 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.45b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.47 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a great increase in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$30.00per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on American Eagle Outfitters, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$37.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting American Eagle Outfitters' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 12% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that American Eagle Outfitters is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around American Eagle Outfitters' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple American Eagle Outfitters analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Eagle Outfitters that you should be aware of.

