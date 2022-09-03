American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$1.9b

Insiders at American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) sold US$1.1m worth of stock at an average price of US$25.36 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$110m over the past week after the stock price dropped 5.5%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Eagle Outfitters

The President and Executive Creative Director of AE & Aerie, Jennifer Foyle, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$849k worth of shares at a price of US$28.01 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$11.15. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 53.56k shares worth US$726k. But insiders sold 43.20k shares worth US$1.1m. In total, American Eagle Outfitters insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$25.36. We are not joyful about insider selling. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$11.15. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AEO Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Insiders At American Eagle Outfitters Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at American Eagle Outfitters. In total, insiders bought US$523k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. American Eagle Outfitters insiders own 6.5% of the company, currently worth about US$123m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Eagle Outfitters Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by some insiders , along with high insider ownership, suggest that American Eagle Outfitters insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that American Eagle Outfitters is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

