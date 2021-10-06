American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.7, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEO was $24.7, representing a -36.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.99 and a 84.88% increase over the 52 week low of $13.36.

AEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) and Gap, Inc. (GPS). AEO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports AEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 1001.25%, compared to an industry average of 41%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aeo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEO as a top-10 holding:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFAS with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEO at 0.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.