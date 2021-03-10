American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.92, the dividend yield is 5.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEO was $28.92, representing a -5.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.67 and a 342.54% increase over the 52 week low of $6.54.

AEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). AEO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports AEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 683.75%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEO as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQS)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (RETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RETL with an increase of 261.28% over the last 100 days. FLQS has the highest percent weighting of AEO at 3320%.

