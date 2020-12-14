American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that AEO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEO was $19.51, representing a -2.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.93 and a 198.55% increase over the 52 week low of $6.54.

AEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). AEO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports AEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -111.28%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

