American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.85, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEO was $27.85, representing a -28.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.99 and a 50.38% increase over the 52 week low of $18.52.

AEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) and Gap, Inc. (GPS). AEO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports AEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 1041.25%, compared to an industry average of 43.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aeo Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEO as a top-10 holding:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (RETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFAS with an increase of 9.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEO at 0.32%.

