American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.15, the dividend yield is 5.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEO was $30.15, representing a -2.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $31 and a 361.36% increase over the 52 week low of $6.54.

AEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). AEO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports AEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 683.75%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

