American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $87.91 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $104.35 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $1.761 billion from $1.605 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.91 Mln. vs. $104.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.761 Bln vs. $1.605 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.