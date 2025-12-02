American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $91.344 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $80.019 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $1.362 billion from $1.289 billion last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.344 Mln. vs. $80.019 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.362 Bln vs. $1.289 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.