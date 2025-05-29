American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO):

Earnings: -$64.9 million in Q1 vs. $67.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.36 in Q1 vs. $0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$51.8 million or -$0.29 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.089 billion in Q1 vs. $1.144 billion in the same period last year.

